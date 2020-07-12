Health officials walk through Norwood, hit out at stigmatization

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. Christopher Tufton, led a team of public

health officials from St. James on a coronavirus (COVID-19) sensitization walk, through

sections of the Norwood community on Friday, July 10.

Norwood came under focus two weeks ago when positive cases of COVID-19

were identified there and health teams were sent in. The teams found five additional

positive cases and felt the situation did not require drastic action such as quarantine fir

the community.

On Friday, the health team, which consisted of senior health officials, public

health inspectors, community health aides and vector control workers, distributed masks

and pamphlets, as well as raised awareness about COVID-19, Dengue prevention and

non-communicable diseases.

Blood pressure and blood sugar checks, as well as HIV prevention talks were also

conducted at the Norwood Basic School, throughout the day, JIS reported.

The walk through started at the Norwood Basic School, then on to Roses Crescent

and ended on Bond Lane.

The event dubbed COVID-19 Reintegration was held under the theme ‘Stomping

out Stigma and Discrimination’.

Addressing health workers at Norwood Basic School prior to the walk, Dr. Tufton

stated that the spread of COVID-19 in Norwood has been stemmed, owing to the quick

action of public health officials in the Western Region.

“Norwood has had an issue recently where we have had a little spread of the virus

and we were eventually able to stop the spread and discovered persons who were

positive. We sent in the team, we went through, we interviewed, we did temperature

checks and we were able to cauterize and manage the process,” he said.

He called for persons to stop treating people of Norwood in any negative way as

this was foolish and the situation had been brought under control. “People have an

impression of your community and the people who live within it…a different impression,

a bad impression, a negative impression. I hear that taxi drivers don’t want to carry

people because they hear that they come from Norwood. I want to say we have to stop

that. We have to change that behaviour… [ill] health is no respecter of persons,” Dr

Tufton advised.

Meanwhile, Medical Officer of Health for St. James, Dr. Marcia Johnson –

Campbell said that the St. James Public Health Services will continue to place strong

emphasis on promoting and protecting public health.