Health Minister Tours Whitfield Town And Waterford

Jamaica News: Days before the proposed end of the special curfew measures imposed on Whitfield Town in Kingston, and Waterford in St. Catherine to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, toured the communities on October 14, to observe the progress being made by health professionals and residents.

On October 6, Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, announced during the sitting of the House of Representatives that Whitfield Town had 21 active cases and Waterford had 24 active cases.

This called for the communities to now have longer periods of curfew, reduced gathering limits and strict enforcement of all protocols.

The curfew in these areas began at 6:00 p.m. on October 6 to 5:00 a.m. the following day, each day, ending at 5:00 a.m. on October 20, 2020.

Dr. Tufton’s tour began at Whitfield Town, where he visited households and met with the health professionals assigned to the community, before journeying over to St. Catherine and touring households in Waterford.

In an update to the media, Dr. Tufton said the health professionals have reported that they did approximately 400 household visits per day in Whitfield Town alone, they are in the communities working three days per week and, so far, they have spent 15 days in total serving the communities.

“I am satisfied with the work on the ground. The team has been very active. The Member of Parliament, the Political Directorate, and the Councillor have been supportive of the efforts, and that’s the kind of spirit that we need to overcome or respond to COVID-19 at the community level,” Dr. Tufton said.

He noted that some community members are responding well, while others are still fearful of getting tested.

“I want to appeal to members of the community, if the team asks you to do the test, it’s for your own good, it’s for the good of the community and your family members, so please try and get it done,” he said.