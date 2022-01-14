Health Minister Not Pleased with Spagga Benz ‘Vaccination’ Single

Health and Wellness Minister, Dr. Christopher Tufton isn’t happy with a new song by dancehall star Spragga Benz.

The song, titled Vaccinated, focuses on the possible risks of getting the jab yet somehow still contracting COVID-19.

In addition, the administration was accused of corruption and betraying Jamaica in the composition.

Tufton was hesitant to weigh in on the song’s controversy, noting merely that it was “misleading.” said a seemingly displeased.

The Minister added that the narratives defy science and hinder the most critical response to the viral danger.