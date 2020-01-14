Health Minister Encourages Jamaicans To Protect Themselves In The Flu Season

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Jamaica News: Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, is calling on Jamaicans to take care of themselves this flu season.

Speaking with JIS News during a tour of the Cornwall Regional Hospital in Montego Bay, St. James, on Friday, January 10, Dr. Tufton said persons should be on high alert for the symptoms.

“Jamaicans need to be on the alert because we will certainly see a fair share of persons coming into the hospitals, clinics, and health centres,” the Minister noted.

“We do advise persons that once you have symptoms you should seek a doctor, either in your private sector, if you have a personal doctor, or in the public space,” he added.

Dr. Tufton said that flu-like symptoms should be treated with importance, as some of them can mirror those of the dengue virus.

He pointed out that the Ministry has been proactive in sensitising the public about the flu, and that an advisory has already been issued to raise the level of awareness in the country, “because with the current weather patterns, persons are susceptible to the flu”.

“Also, we have extended opening hours in [several] health centres, so you can go up to 8:00 p.m., as well as we have additional information on our website and in the media,” Dr. Tufton said.

 

Source: JIS News

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Recent News
Dear Mckoy: Married And Pregnant For My Co-Worker
Dear Mckoy: Married And Pregnant For My Co-Worker
Dear Mckoy: Afraid To Leave My Satanic Boyfriend
Dear Mckoy: Afraid To Leave My Satanic Boyfriend
Youth Forum To Be Part Of Regional Platform For Disaster Risk Reduction
Youth Forum To Be Part Of Regional Platform For Disaster Risk Reduction
Fairfield To Tucker Road In St. James Being Rehabilitated
Fairfield To Tucker Road In St. James Being Rehabilitated
PSOJ Looking To Build National Consensus On Crime
PSOJ Looking To Build National Consensus On Crime
Health Minister Encourages Jamaicans To Protect Themselves In The Flu Season
Health Minister Encourages Jamaicans To Protect Themselves In The Flu Season
Meat Shop Operator Murdered in Sandy Bay, Hanover
Meat Shop Operator Murdered in Sandy Bay, Hanover
JPs Urged To Help Combat Dengue
JPs Urged To Help Combat Dengue
Decline In Aedes Index For St. James
Decline In Aedes Index For St. James

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....