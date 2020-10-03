Health insurance for tourists

Jamaica is to launch an insurance programme for visitors that will see to their testing on arrival, provision for health requirement and even for repatriation to their countries of origin.

Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett who announced the plan said the programme is aimed at guaranteeing the health security and safety of the tourists who fly to Jamaica, ensuring a comfortable and seamless destination experience.

“In the process, for a small cess on their tickets, they will be able to come to the country and ensure that their testing is done; whatever health requirements are needed while they are here on the island will be covered; and if they are ill, there are repatriation arrangements, as a plane will be on the tarmac ready and appropriately [equipped] with paramedical [personnel] to take them back to their destination,” Mr. Bartlett explained.

He was speaking at the official reopening of Zoetry Montego Bay in Ironshore, St. James, on Thursday (October 1). He did not say what the costs or cess would be.

The Minister said that Jamaica will be the first country in the world to feature this end-to-end health security initiative for tourists. He added that such a programme will make the point that Jamaica is the most COVID-19-resilient destination in the Caribbean.