Headless Woman found in Portland
The Portland police have stepped up their investigations to get the identity of a female who was discovered with her throat slashed, in Lyda community, in Cambridge, Portland, on Saturday, February 6.
Reports by the police are that about 8:00 am, a male resident discovered the body of the female in bushes, in the area, and summoned the police.
Upon the arrival of the lawmen, the resident said, he saw a trail of blood leading into the bushes and decided to Investigate.
He followed the blood trail and discovered the body, with the throat slashed, lying in a pool of blood beside a pit.
The scene was processed by the police, who also related that the victim who was clad in pink shorts and a multi-colored blouse, may not be from the area.

