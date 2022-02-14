Headless Taxi Operator Found in Greenwood

The headless body of missing taxi operator 74-year-old Lealie Harding, of Long Bay, in St James, was discovered in bushes in the Greenwood community, on Friday, February 11.
The St James police reported that Harding was reported missing at the Barrett Town police station on February 1.
About 4:00 pm, on Friday, residents stumbled upon the decomposed body in bushes, close to the Greenwood Great House, with the head missing.
The victim’s head, denture, face mask and part of his clothing were discovered several feet from his body.
The scene was processed and the body and the decapitated head were removed to the morgue for post mortem examination.

