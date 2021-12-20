Headless Body Found in St Catherine

An unidentified man’s decapitated body was discovered in Gregory Park, Portmore, St Catherine on Saturday in an area known as Mexico..

The deceased has a dark complexion, slim build, and is about 5-feet 11-inches. At the time of his death, he was clad in a pair of jeans.

According to reports, police were summoned to the area about 10:00 a.m., on Saturday when residents heard someone shouting for help.

The man’s headless body was later discovered upon cops’ arrival.

The Portmore police are investigating.

A 48-hour curfew has since been enforced in sections of the community, where occasional flare-ups have claimed a number of lives in recent weeks.

The curfew commenced at 6:00 pm on Saturday, December 18 and will remain in effect until 6:00 pm on Monday, December 20.