Headless Body Believed to be of Missing Pastor Found in Sandy Bay, Hanover

The headless body believed to be that of an alleged minister of Religion, was discovered along a dirt track at New Town district, in Sandy Bay, Hanover, on Monday morning, March 8.

The police who are presently still combing bushes for the head of the victim, have not yet released his identity, but stated that he is believed to be a Church Elder or a Minister of Religion, who resides in the parish of St James.

Detectives also reported that the victim was last seen alive in the community about 5:00 pm, on Sunday, while cleaning a spot of land.

Later that afternoon he could not be found, and a search was carried out for him, which filtered over into this morning.

The search ended about 7;30 am, following the gruesome discovery of his headless body, which was left along a dirt track in the New Town community.