Headless Body Believed to be of Missing Pastor Found in Sandy Bay, Hanover

The Lucea police in Hanover, have commenced an investigation surrounding the death of a Seventh Day Pastor, whose headless body was discovered along a dirt track at New Town district, Sandy Bay, Hanover, on Monday morning, March 8.

The police have given the identity of the deceased has 40-year-old Kenniffe Reid, who resides in St James, and St Catherine.

Pastor Reid is said to have been last seen alive by one of his church sisters, who resides in the community of New Town, about 2:00 pm, on Sunday, after he informed her that he was going to de-bush a spot of captured land in the area.

When she did not see Pastor Reid return later that afternoon, she got suspicious and went in search of him and found a bag and a machete, which he had earlier, when he left her yard.

Thinking that something might have happened to Reid, the woman went to the Sandy Bay police station and made a report, but was informed by officers on duty that they could not act until after 24-hours.

The woman went back home, and got up from bed early Monday morning, and went back to the location with community members.

They then carried out a search of the surrounding and a section of bushes, which resulted in the gruesome discovery of Reid’s headless body, which was found on a dirt track in the bush.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, the scene was processed and the body later removed to the morgue for a post-mortem examination.