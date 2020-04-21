Hayles Says PM Must Stand by Decision to Lock Down BPOs

Member of Parliament, Ian Hayles, is today blasting Prime Minister Andrew Holness, for what he says is the Government’s reluctance in closing the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) industry in the country, given that the sector is the main cause of the rapid surge in the number of Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Jamaica.

Up to Monday evening, there were 223 positive COVID-19 cases in Jamaica.

At a digital press conference Monday evening, Apri 20, Mr. Holness said the Government had decided to order closed, effective Wednesday, April 22, all BPO operations in Jamaica for two weeks.

Hayles, who is MP for Hanover Western said “his sources” indicated to him that the Prime Minister is considering changing his mind on the decision announced yesterday, to lock down the sector with its more than 60 call centre sites.

Hayles said his call for the shutdown of the sector is not related to politics but is aimed at representing the interest of the Jamaican People. Mr Hayles said if the Prime Minister does not stand by the decision to close the sector that will be tantamount to choosing profit over people.