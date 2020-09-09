Hawaii based reggae band releases new track

Devastating forest fires in Australia (one of the country’s worst fire seasons on record), threat of WW3, Covid-19 pandemic, failing economy, abuse of power, impeachment and racial tensions are among some of the crises that has plagued 2020 to-date. Amid the chaos, artistes worldwide have alleviated their creativity in many forms, such as with the latest release from Hawaii based conscious reggae band THE LAMBSBREAD candid chant LOCKDOWN With the cancellation of concerts and festivals in almost every country, many musicians have taken to the studio to bring a little light in a dark time for many people of the world. Delivering their latest musical oﬀering, the Lambsbread takes us on a mystical journey with a heavy roots tune, and lyrics that wind their way down the path of our collective state, to a surreal and poetic conclusion of love and hope for humanity.

Produced by Lambsbread keyboardist Jacob Selassie, The Lambsbread were once again gifted with a heavyweight baseline crafted by renowned Chris Meredith, the veteran bass player has been responsible with contributing to many of the Lambsbread musical gifts. Adding to the track are the guitar parts laid down by Lambsbread guitarist Jesus “Chewy” Gallegos. The way the baseline and the vocals move together take us on an ethereal musical journey through consciousness. As the guitar line dances through the melody the emotion and feelings rise to the surface explained the band founder Kaya Lambsbread. Mastered by one of the top mastering studios in Miami, Fuller Mastering, it is a family affair as the mix was done by the band’s drummer/producer Samuel Levi. Known for their outspoken melodious mantras, the Lambsbread are music revolutionaries who recognize that peace can never be achieved as long as there is inequality and injustice. To support the single, The Lambsbread who are at home in Hawaii also released the LOCKDOWN visuals by bringing a

balance of peace with the beautiful breathtaking backdrop of the island, counterbalanced by the hard hitting turmoil depicted in their lyrics.

yo here them come with another news story, lie dem a tell, dem man don’t have no mercy,

slaving the people me say dem a blood thirsty, blood sucking vampire dem are not worthy,

slaving di people even robbing the children, precious earths and minerals keep heaping di burden,

and still they use divide and di rule,

so why we never learning,

the tables need some turning,

the system needs some burning

The artwork for this latest single from the Lambsbread is also thought provoking, and brings to life the context of the song “Lockdown”. Created by visual artist Art by Ancient, just the cover alone draws you in to want to know what hidden knowledge is contained within this masterpiece. Listen closely, listen carefully, maybe with a pair of headphones or some really loud speakers as the Lambsbread takes us on a cosmic journey to the higher heights.

Distributed by Zojak Worldwide, LOCKDOWN is available on all major streaming platforms and digital outlets