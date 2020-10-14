Having respiratory issues?

Jamaica News: Medical Officer of Health for Westmoreland, Dr. Marcia Graham, says persons experiencing respiratory symptoms must call the Ministry of Health and Wellness Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), so they can be tested for COVID-19 expeditiously.

Dr. Graham, who was addressing the monthly meeting of the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation in Savanna-la-Mar on October 8, said that persons must remain vigilant, and contact the EOC at (876) 954-0578 or (876) 954-0698 if they or loved ones are experiencing respiratory symptoms.

“It is very important, with the phase of community transmission, that we understand that anybody that has any respiratory symptoms – cough, colds, [should] not wait until they have a fever. There [are] also some other symptoms that may not even be considered respiratory symptoms, but may be a symptom of COVID-19,” Dr. Graham said.

“If you are losing your taste, if you are losing your sense of smell, you will need to call the EOC and let us know, so we can arrange to have you tested [and] we can give you a home isolation order, because once you have any symptoms you are suspected of [having COVID-19], until proven otherwise,” she added.