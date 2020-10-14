Having respiratory issues?

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Jamaica News: Medical Officer of Health for Westmoreland, Dr. Marcia Graham, says persons experiencing respiratory symptoms must call the Ministry of Health and Wellness Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), so they can be tested for COVID-19 expeditiously.

Dr. Graham, who was addressing the monthly meeting of the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation in Savanna-la-Mar on October 8, said that persons must remain vigilant, and contact the EOC at (876) 954-0578 or (876) 954-0698 if they or loved ones are experiencing respiratory symptoms.

“It is very important, with the phase of community transmission, that we understand that anybody that has any respiratory symptoms – cough, colds, [should] not wait until they have a fever. There [are] also some other symptoms that may not even be considered respiratory symptoms, but may be a symptom of COVID-19,” Dr. Graham said.

“If you are losing your taste, if you are losing your sense of smell, you will need to call the EOC and let us know, so we can arrange to have you tested [and] we can give you a home isolation order, because once you have any symptoms you are suspected of [having COVID-19], until proven otherwise,” she added.

Le Antonio's Foundation Feeding Programme

Le Antonio’s Foundation Feeding Programme

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....