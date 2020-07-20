Have you seen these children?

Ashanti Edwards

Fifteen-year-old Ashanti Edwards, of Pondside district, St. Thomas has been missing since Wednesday, July 15. She is of brown complexion, slim build and about 168 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall. Reports from the Yallahs Police are that about 10:00 a.m., Ashanti was last seen at home wearing a pink blouse, brown jeans and a pair of pink slippers. She has not been heard from since. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Ashanti Edwards is being asked to contact the Yallahs Police at 876-982-5075, Police 119 or Hear the Children’s Cry 929-0431, 294-8124, 294-8124, 294-8125, 822-0483.

Mikhala Reid

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 17-year-old Mikhala Reid of Banks district, Clarendon who has been missing since Thursday, July 5. She is of fair complexion, medium build and about 135 centimetres (4 feet 5 inches) tall. Contact the Lionel Town Police at 986-3233, Police 119 or Hear The Children’s Cry 929-0431, 294-8123, 294-8124, 822- 0483, 294-8125 No photograph for Mikhala was abailable.

Kayla Watson

3-year-old Kayla Watson, of Barnett Oval, Mount Salem, St. James has been missing since Saturday, June 27. She is of dark complexion and slim build and about 160 centimetres (5 feet 3 inches) tall. Reports from the Mount Salem Police are that about 12:30 p.m., Kayla was last seen at home. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown. She has not been heard from since. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Kayla Watson is being asked to contact the Mount Salem Police at 876-952-3572, Police 119 or Hear the Children’s Cry 929-0431, 294-8124, 294-8124, 294-8125, 822-0483.