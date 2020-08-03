Have You Seen These Children?

Hear the Children’s Cry is seeking your assistance in locating these children who have gone missing.

Tanaya Johnson

Fifteen-year-old Tanaya Johnson of Church Pen, Old Harbour, St. Catherine has been missing since Friday, July 31. She is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 177 centimetres (5 feet 10 inches) tall. Reports from the Old Harbour Police are that about 11:30 a.m., Tanaya was last seen at home wearing an orange belly-skin blouse, blue jeans and a pair of black slippers. She has not been heard from since. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Tanaya Johnson is being asked to contact the Old Harbour Police at 876-983-2255, Police 119 or Hear the Children’s Cry.

Abbigale Moore

Sixteen-year-old Abbigale Moore, a ward of the Yadel Home for Children in Old Harbour, St. Catherine who has been missing since Friday, July 31. She is of dark complexion, medium build and is about 162 centimetres (5 feet 4 inches) tall. Reports from the Old Harbour Police are that about 12:06 p.m., Abbigale was last seen at the facility wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and a pair of black slippers. She has not been heard from since. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Abbigale Moore is being asked to contact the Old Harbour Police at 876-983-2255, Police 119 or Hear the Children’s Cry.

.Lennsia McLean

Fifteen 15-year-old Lennsia McLean of Glen Drive, Kingston 8 has been missing since Wednesday, July 26. She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 163 centimetres (5 feet 4 inches) tall. Reports from the Constant Spring Police are that at about 5:15 p.m., Lennsia was last seen at home in a black spaghetti dress and a pair of brown slipper. She has not been heard from since. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Lennsia McLean is being asked to contact the Constant Spring Police at 876- 924-1421,

Mikhala Reid

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 17-year-old Mikhala Reid of Banks district, Clarendon who has been missing since Thursday, July 5. She is of fair complexion, medium build and about 135 centimetres (4 feet 5 inches) tall. Contact the Lionel Town Police at 986-3233, Police 119 or Hear The Children’s Cry 929-0431, 294-8123, 294-8124, 822- 0483, 294-8125 No photograph for Mikhala.

You may contact the organization at [email protected], [email protected], [email protected] Tel: (876)929-0431,294-8125,294-8123,822-0483 or 294-8124. Hear the Children’s Cry is a voluntary organization.