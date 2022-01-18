Harrison and Gardiner Get Their 2022 Campaigns off to a Strong Start

There comes a point each January where early season performances make people sit up and take notice.

For 2022, that point happened this weekend.

In the United States, the country that will host the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 later this year, there was a flurry of impressive performances – some by established stars of the sport, and others by relatively new names.

World indoor champion and outdoor world record-holder Kendra Harrison sped to victory in the 60m hurdles at the Clemson Invite in Clemson on Friday, January 14.

The world and Olympic silver medalist won her heat in 7.91 and then ran 7.81 to win the final, just 0.11 shy of her own North American indoor record. Twenty-year-old Grace Stark was second in a PB of 7.86.

There was a trio of national indoor records set over 300m at the UAB Blazer Invitational in Birmingham, Alabama, on Friday.

World and Olympic 400m champion Steven Gardiner won the men’s race in a Bahamian record of 32.06 with Matt Hudson-Smith setting a British record of 32.80 in second place. Olympic 100m hurdles champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn did some over-distance flat speed work and came away with the victory in the women’s 300m in 36.63, a Puerto Rican record.