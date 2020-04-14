‘Happy’ Named Among Top Songs of the Decade

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Pharrell Williams’  signature song ‘HAPPY’  was the most-played track of the decade in the U.K.

Pharrell’s “Happy” came out on top of a new chart, published this week by the BBC Radio 2 based on exclusive data from Phonographic Performance Ltd. (PPL), with hits by Adele and Maroon 5 close behind.

Adele is the only female in the top 10 as “Rolling In The Deep,” lifted from her best-selling 2010 album 21, comes in at No. 2 on the list.

U.S. artists dominate the top 10 with “Moves Like Jagger” by Maroon 5 featuring Christina Aguilera at No. 3, ahead of “Get Lucky” by French electronic duo Daft Punk featuring Pharrell and Chic mastermind Nile Rodgers, and “Can’t Stop The Feeling” by Justin Timberlake, respectively.

PPL’s Most Played Charts are based on music usage and airplay data supplied by the organization’s licensees, including music both on radio and TV and at all live locations including clubs, shops, pubs and other premises.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

expo-march2020
Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....