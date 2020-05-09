Happy birthday to Radio Host Nicole Reid

- “Wishing you a day filled with happiness and a year filled with joy. Happy birthday!”
- “Sending you smiles for every moment of your special day…Have a wonderful time and a very happy birthday!”
- “Hope your special day brings you all that your heart desires! Here’s wishing you a day full of pleasant surprises! Happy birthday!”
- “On your birthday we wish for you that whatever you want most in life it comes to you just the way you imagined it or better. Happy birthday!”
- “Sending your way a bouquet of happiness…To wish you a very happy birthday!”
- “Wishing you a beautiful day with good health and happiness forever. Happy birthday!”
- “It’s a smile from me… To wish you a day that brings the same kind of happiness and joy that you bring to me. Happy birthday!”
- “On this wonderful day, I wish you the best that life has to offer! Happy birthday!”
- “I may not be by your side celebrating your special day with you, but I want you to know that I’m thinking of you and wishing you a wonderful birthday.”
- “I wish for all of your wishes to come true. Happy birthday!”
- “Many years ago on this day, God decided to send an angel to earth. The angel was meant to touch lives and that happened! Happy birthday my sweet angel!”
- “Sending you a birthday wish wrapped with all my love. Have a very happy birthday!”
- “ Happy birthday to you. From good friends and true, from old friends and new, may good luck go with you and happiness too!”
- “A simple celebration, a gathering of friends; here wishing you great happiness and a joy that never ends.”
- “It’s always a treat to wish happy birthday to someone so sweet.”
- “Happy birthday to one of my best friends. Here’s to another year of laughing at our own jokes and keeping each other sane! Love you and happy birthday!”
- “On this special day, I raise a toast to you and your life. Happy birthday.”
- “You look younger than ever! Happy birthday!”
- “Words alone are not enough to express how happy I am you are celebrating another year of your life! My wish for you on your birthday is that you are, and will always be, happy and healthy. Don’t ever change! Happy birthday my dear.”
- I can’t believe how lucky I am to have found a friend like you. You make every day of my life so special. It’s my goal to make sure your birthday is one of the most special days ever. I can’t wait to celebrate with you!”
- “A friend like you is more priceless than the most beautiful diamond. You are not only strong and wise, but kind and thoughtful as well. Your birthday is the perfect opportunity to show you how much I care and how grateful I am to have you in my life. Happy birthday!”
- “I hope that today, at your party, you dance and others sing as you celebrate with joy your best birthday.”
Happy birthday to Radio Host Nicole Reid
