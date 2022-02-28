Hanover Residents Protest Over Water

Dozens of angry residents living in Chester Castle and its adjoining communities have taken to the Shettlewood main road, leading from Montego Bay to Westmoreland, and are protesting lack of water in their area.

The disgruntled residents say they have been without water over a month now, and on Monday morning, February 28, they have mounted several roadblocks along the main roadway, leading through Chester Castle and Shettlewood.

The residents are demanding their water problems are addressed immediately, and are also calling for the resignation of Member of Parliament for Eastern Hanover, Dave Brown, who they say have neglected them since the last general election.

The roadway is now impassable and have been blocked between several kilometers, making it difficult for even commuters to walk.

 

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Nuh Frighten by Rhemii Ice (Audio Visual) 2022​

Smokey - Take The Pain (Official Video)

Rhemii Ice Recording Artiste

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com