Hanover Residents Protest Over Water

Dozens of angry residents living in Chester Castle and its adjoining communities have taken to the Shettlewood main road, leading from Montego Bay to Westmoreland, and are protesting lack of water in their area.

The disgruntled residents say they have been without water over a month now, and on Monday morning, February 28, they have mounted several roadblocks along the main roadway, leading through Chester Castle and Shettlewood.

The residents are demanding their water problems are addressed immediately, and are also calling for the resignation of Member of Parliament for Eastern Hanover, Dave Brown, who they say have neglected them since the last general election.

The roadway is now impassable and have been blocked between several kilometers, making it difficult for even commuters to walk.