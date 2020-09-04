Hanover Police Make Breakthrough into Identity of PNP Runner, Murdered in Middlesex, on Election Day

The Lucea police are reporting that they have made a breakthrough into the identity of a bike taxi operator, who was gunned down by armed men traveling on another motorcycle in Middlesex, Hanover, on election day.

The police have given the identity of the deceased as 43-year-old Earnest Rose, taxi operator of Middlesex community.

Rose who was employed as an election day runner for the People’s National Party, was shot and killed by armed men in the vicinity of the Middlesex All Age school entrance, which house a polling station.

Reports are that about 2:30 pm, Rose was transporting voters to and from their homes to the polling station location, when two men traveling on a motorcycle rode up to him.

The pillion on the motorcycle brandished a handgun and opened fire hitting Rose multiple times to his upper body, before speeding away from the scene.

Rose sustained multiple gunshot wounds and died on the spot, while the police were summoned to the scene.

Upon the arrival of the lawmen, the scene was processed and the body later removed to the morgue for a postmortem examination.