Hanover Man Robbed and Killed

A 39-year-old construction worker was shot and killed in what is believed to be a robbery incident in Tunning Gully, Cacoon district, Hanover.

The deceased is Clifton Madourie.

It is being reported that on his way home he was pounced upon by gunmen who shot him several times. He was robbed of more than $100,000.

It is stated that Madourie was last seen alive inside a shop in his community where he purchased items from a wad of cash, which he had in his possession. Only $300 was found on his person after he was killed.