Hanover Man Murdered while Returning from Court

A Hanover man was shot and killed, and another man shot and injured, during a high speed chase, while they were returning from court in the parish, on Thursday.
He has been identified as 28-year-old Dwayne Barnes, a labourer of Chester Castle community, also in the parish.
Reports are that Barnes appeared in the Ramble Parish Court on Thursday morning to answer to charges of Misconduct to a Police Officer, and Breaches of the Road Traffic Act.
The case was called up but his lawyer was not present in court, so the presiding judge set the case for another date.
Barnes and another man were heading home from court in a Toyota Probox motor car, when they were ambushed by armed men travelling in two other motor cars.
A high speed chase developed between the three vehicle and the men opened fire hitting Barnes and the driver, who lost control of the Probox motor car, which overturned in a ditch.
The gunmen sped away, and a team of officers from the Ramble police station rushed on the scene, and both men were transported to hospital where Barnes was pronounced dead and the other man treated and admitted.