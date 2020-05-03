Hanover man Missing-Duvane Anderson

Hanover man Missing-Duvane Anderson
Twenty-five-year-old Duvane Anderson, an air conditioner technician of Mount Carmel district, Hanover has been missing since Tuesday, April 28.

He is of dark-brown complexion, slim build and about 162 centimeters (5 feet 4 inches) tall and sports a braided hair hairstyle.

Reports from the Lucea Police are that about 2:30 p.m., Anderson was last seen at home wearing a black T-shirt and black jeans pants. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Duvane Anderson is being asked to contact the Lucea Police at 876-956-2333, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

