Hanover Man Missing

–Andrew Matthews of Haughton Court, Lucea, Hanover has been missing
since October 2022.
He is of dark complexion, medium build and about 167 centimeters (5 feet 6 inches) tall.
Reports from the Lucea Police are that Matthews left home for Highgate, St. Mary to attend his
grandmother’s funeral and has not been seen or heard from since. Efforts to contact him have
proven futile.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Andrew Matthews is being asked to contact the Lucea Police
at 876-956-2333, the 119 Police Emergency number or the nearest station.

