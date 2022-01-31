Hanover Man Held with Illegal Gun

A Hanover man was arrested in connection with the seizure of an illegal firearm and several rounds of ammunition, during an operation carried out in Kew district, Hanover, on Sunday, January 30.
The identity of the accused is being withheld, by the police.
Reports are that about 6:00am, a team of officers carried out an operation at a premises where the accused man resides in Kew district.
During the search the lawmen seized a Sig Saeur P232 pistol with a magazine containing three .380 rounds of ammunition.

