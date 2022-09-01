Hanover Man Charged with Murder

Twenty-three-year-old Ojay Calvin, otherwise called ‘OJ’ and ‘Baggie’, of Cessnock district in, Green Island, Hanover was charged with Murder following an incident on Central Flat main road, Dias in the parish on Monday, August 22.

Calvin was charged with the murder of 24-year-old Nicholas Nevers, otherwise called ‘Nicho’, of Central Flat, Dias in Hanover.

Reports from the Lucea Police are that about 11:20 a.m., Nevers was standing along the roadway with a friend. Calvin, who was reportedly driving a motorcycle, allegedly attacked Nevers and stabbed him with a sharp object before escaping in the area.

Nevers was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A report was made to the police and following investigations, Calvin was arrested and charged.

His court date is being finalised.