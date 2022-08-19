Hanover Man Charged with Double Murder

Eighteen-year-old Daniel Knott was charged with Two Counts of Murder following the killing of a man and a woman in Pumpkin Bottom, Sandy Bay in Hanover on Monday, August 1.

Dead are 30-year-old Miguel Wilmott, otherwise called ‘Elder’, and 35-year-old shopkeeper, Vanesha Oreggio; both are from Pumpkin Bottom in Sandy Bay, Hanover.

Preliminary investigations revealed that both parties were at home about 3:20 a.m., when they heard knocks on the door and men shouting police. Upon opening the door, gunmen immediately opened gunfire hitting them.

The police were called and on their arrival, Wilmot and Oreggio were found on the floor with gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Investigations led to Knott’s arrest. He was charged following an interview and is awaiting arrangements for a court date.

