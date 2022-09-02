Hanover Man Charged with Breaches of the Firearms Act

A Hanover man has been charged after he allegedly shot at another man on Well Lane in Sandy Bay, Hanover on Monday, August 22.

Charged with Shooting with Intent and Illegal Possession of Firearm is Richard Reid, otherwise called ‘Junior’, ‘Power Run’ and ‘Elvis’, a 28-year-old barber of New Town, Sandy Bay in Hanover.

Reports are that about 8:00 p.m., the man was walking through a track when he heard a clicking sound, after which he saw Reid pointing a firearm at him. He ran and was fired at; however, he managed to escape injury.

A report was made to the police and an investigation was launched. Reid was subsequently arrested and charged.

His court date is being arranged.

