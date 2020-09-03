Hanover Man Charged For Illegal Possession Of Firearm And Ammunition

Nineteen-year-old Anthony Dixon of Donalva District, Hanover has been charged for Shooting with Intent and Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition following an incident in his community on Tuesday, August 22, 2020.

Reports from the Lucea Police are that about 1:30 p.m., Dixon went to the complaint’s house, where an argument developed between them. It is alleged that Dixon left and later returned with a firearm and opened gunfire in the direction of the complainant. The complainant escaped unharmed and reported the matter to the Police.

On Friday, August 28, Dixon surrendered at the Hanover Divisional Headquarters. He was subsequently charged; however, a court date has not been finalised.