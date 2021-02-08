Hanover Man Charged following Break-in at Friend’s House

Detectives in Hanover arrested and charged a man with Burglary, Larceny and Malicious Destruction of Property following an incident in Kendal district in the parish on Friday, February 05.

Charged is 20-year-old Jamar Taylor of Kendal district in Hanover.

Reports are that about 6:00 p.m., the complainant securely locked up his dwelling house and left when Taylor broke into his house through a PV glass window valued at approximately JMD 100,000.00 and stole USD 300.00 and JMD 15,000.00.

The complainant later reviewed footage from his CCTV camera during which he identified the accused to be a close friend of his. A report was made to the police and Taylor subsequently arrested and charged.

His court date is being finalised.