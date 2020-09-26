Hanover Man Charge With Three Counts of Rape of a Minor

Detectives in Hanover arrested and charged a 23-year-old man with three

counts of Rape of a 14-year-old girl and two counts of Procuring Drugs to Procure Abortion

following several incidents in the parish in February 2020.

Reports are that McKenzie took the 14-year-old to the parking lot of a guest house in the parish,

brandished a knife and threaten her after which he sexually assaulted her on different occasions.

The teen became pregnant twice and was given pills by McKenzie to terminate the pregnancies.

She later told her mother who then made a report to the Police. An investigation was launched and

McKenzie was arrested and charged on Wednesday, September 23.

His court date is being finalized.