Hanover Labourer Killed in Motorcycle Accident

A 36-year-old labourer of Lucea in Hanover, died from injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle accident which occurred along a section of the Mosquito Cove main road, in Hanover, on Tuesday, September 15.

The deceased has been identified as Dellon Jackson, a labourer also from the parish.

Reports are that about 7:00pm, Jackson was riding a motorcycle from the directions of Lucea, towards Sandy Bay.

On reaching a section of Mosquitoes Cove main road, when the driver of a Nissan motor car which was traveling behind him lost control of the vehicle, and crashed in the rear of the bike.

The impact resulted in Jackson been thrown to the roadway, and suffered severe head injuries.

He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.