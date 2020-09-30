Three Members of Parliament (MPs) were sworn in to the House of
Representatives today, following recount of votes cast on September 3 in three
Constituencies.
Lisa Hanna, PNP, South East St Ann; Phillip Henriques, JLP, North West
Clarendon, and Daniel Lawrence, JLP, East Westmoreland, are the ones sworn
in today, Tuesday, September 29. Their swearing in completes the 63 Members
of the House elected in the September 3 Polls.
The swearing in took place at the Jamaica Conference Centre, Downtown
Kingston, where the Parliament is meeting. The meeting is taking place at the
Conference Centre because the Gordon House space would not allow for social
distancing and other COVID-19 protocols.
Hanna among MPs sworn in
