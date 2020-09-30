Hanna among MPs sworn in

Three Members of Parliament (MPs) were sworn in to the House of

Representatives today, following recount of votes cast on September 3 in three

Constituencies.

Lisa Hanna, PNP, South East St Ann; Phillip Henriques, JLP, North West

Clarendon, and Daniel Lawrence, JLP, East Westmoreland, are the ones sworn

in today, Tuesday, September 29. Their swearing in completes the 63 Members

of the House elected in the September 3 Polls.

The swearing in took place at the Jamaica Conference Centre, Downtown

Kingston, where the Parliament is meeting. The meeting is taking place at the

Conference Centre because the Gordon House space would not allow for social

distancing and other COVID-19 protocols.