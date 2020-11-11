Handgun That Uses Rifle Ammunition Seized In Operations In St Catherine South

Jamaica News: The St. Catherine South Police are reporting that a high-powered handgun—whose fire power mimics that of a rifle—was one of two firearms seized during a week of increased operational activities in the division between Sunday, November 1 and Saturday, November 7.

The handgun, a Zastava Serbia Tokarev pistol, was seized at the scene of a fatal shooting in Central Village in the parish on Friday, November 6. At the time, detectives disclosed that it was the first of its kind to be seized in the island. Subsequent enquiries have revealed that the handgun, which was used in eastern Europe and Asia until the late nineties, uses 7.62 calibre ammunition—which is similar to what is used in high-powered rifles. This makes the handgun extremely dangerous, and detectives are following leads to trace its arrival on the island.

Also during the week of activities, which included targeted raids and cordon and search operations, four persons of interest were arrested and several persons were charged for various breaches.

According to detectives, three of the four persons of interest were arrested in operations in various communities in Portmore. The fourth was held outside of the division through coordinated efforts. It is believed that the men may help detectives with their investigations into various crimes in the division, including murders and robberies.

Ten persons were arrested in the Portmore area for breaching the regulations governing the nightly curfew and the hosting of events under the Disaster Risk Management Act.

They were charged and are booked to appear in the St. Catherine Parish Court later this month. Four of them will answer to additional charges under the Noise Abatement Act.

The full results of the activities are as follows:

Four persons of interest in recent murders and shootings in the division arrested.

One Zastava Serbia Tokarev firearm and one imitation firearm seized

188 assorted rounds of ammunition seized

10 persons charged for breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Regulations

156 persons warned for breaching the Disaster Risk Management Regulations.

According to the division’s management team, the activities were undertaken to reassure the residents in the division, especially those living in the municipality of Portmore.

“The St. Catherine South division will continue to carry out activities that will target gangs and their activities, and reduce the opportunities for criminals to commit crimes so as to reassure the law-abiding residents of the division,” the management team said.