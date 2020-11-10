Handgun that shoots like rifle seized

Firearm Seizure
Jamaica News: The St. Catherine South Police are reporting that a high-powered handgun—whose fire power mimics that of a rifle—was one of two firearms seized during a week of increased operational activities in the division between Sunday, November 1 and Saturday, November 7.

The handgun, a Zastava Serbia Tokarev pistol, was seized at the scene of a fatal shooting in Central Village in the parish on Friday, November 6. At the time, detectives disclosed that it was the first of its kind to be seized in the island. Subsequent enquiries have revealed that the handgun, which was used in eastern Europe and Asia until the late nineties, uses 7.62 calibre ammunition—which is similar to what is used in high-powered rifles. This makes the handgun extremely dangerous, and detectives are following leads to trace its arrival on the island.

