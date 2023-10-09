Hamas terrorist shared sick photos of Israeli grandma’s body on her Facebook after butchering her

An Israeli granddaughter says her heart “shattered to pieces” after her grandmother was brutally murdered by a Hamas terrorist — who then used the elderly woman’s phone to snap photos of her butchered body and post them to her Facebook account.
Mor Bayder witnessed the “nightmare of [her] life” after logging onto Facebook, where horrifying photos and video footage of her beloved grandmother being slaughtered inside her Nir Oz home were shared on her page.
Bayder’s family only learned of her grandmother’s death from the social media post, she wrote in a moving tribute to her grandmother.
“A terrorist came home to her, killed her, took her phone, filmed the horror and published it on her Facebook wall. This is how we found out,” Bayder said.
“My grandmother my whole world the light of my life. The pillar of my life, in my family’s life,” she wrote.
Her grandmother had lived in Nir Oz, a kibbutz in southern Israel, for all of her life before she was killed inside her home, Bayder said.
“This morning I didn’t get ‘My dear teacher, did you get up?’” Bayder wrote, adding that her grandmother would consistently text her “not a minute after seven” every single morning.
Bayder detailed her connection to her slain grandmother, calling her “pure and good,” and said she loved to garden more than anything.
“It’s not comprehended my heart is shattered to pieces,” she wrote.
Bayder shared several snapshots of her and her grandmother alongside the heartfelt tribute.
“My grandmother loved life but how do we go on without you? Who am I without you? I’m not willing to talk about you in the past, it’s a nightmare of my life.”
Bayder’s grandmother is just one of at least 800 Israelis who have been killed since Hamas launched its unprecedented attack Saturday — the largest attack on Israel in about 50 years.
The number of dead is expected to rise further, with the fate of dozens of Israelis abducted to the Gaza Strip still unclear.
On Sunday night, Hamas and Islamic Jihad boasted that they were holding about 130 hostages, claiming this included high-ranking army officers.
SOURCE: New york post