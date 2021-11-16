Halle Berry Explains her comments calling Cardi B the Queen Of Hip Hop

Halle Berry explained there is room for “more than one queen” in hip hop after crowning Cardi B the reigning genre star last week.

The 55-year-old actress praised Cardi at a premiere event for her upcoming movie Bruised.

The pair worked together to co-executive produce an all-female soundtrack for the film, which will also mark Berry’s directorial debut.

“I would like to say thank you today to Cardi B,” Berry said at the event. She was my partner in crime. I reached out to her. Of course, she’s the queen of hip hop. I reached out to Cardi and we paired and we created… a soundtrack and an album that is not only historic, but I think is a beautiful backdrop for this story.”

Berry’s comments had disgruntled some hip hop fans who disagreed with her stance. However, appearing on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Monday night , the Academy Award winner explained that she was not looking to start a debate.

“You know, I do stand by my comments, but here’s the thing: there’s room for more than one queen, people,” she said on the show. “That’s what we need to know. Nicki Minaj is a queen in her own right. H.E.R. is a queen. All these ladies to me are queens. There can always be more than one.”

“Queen is a term that we use to describe great,” she continued. “You know, we’re all a queen. All we do all day is say, ‘Hey queen!’ ‘What’s up, queen?’ ‘Yeah, queen!’ ‘What’s happening, queen?’… Queen, queen, queen. We’re all queens.”

On Twitter, Cardi also responded to the backlash, returning the focus to Berry’s upcoming movie rather than “childish” debates.

“I know how some of you girls like to tussle over this typa childish shit… but ntm on Halle Berry,” the “Up” rapper wrote. “Anyway her movie #BRUISED dropping THAT SHE DIRECTED HERSELF on Netflix on November 24th. The FIRST female rap movie soundtrack!! We produced together out this FRIDAY!”