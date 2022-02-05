Half Pint Murdered in Hanover

Breaking news two teenagers got shot in Norwood with high powered weapon

Detectives attached to the Lucea Criminal Investigation Branch are carrying out a probe into the shooting death of a man in Bulls Bay, Hanover, on Friday, February 4.

The deceased has been identified as 56-year-old Orrette Downer, otherwise called ‘Half Pint’ also of Bulls Bay community.

Reports by the Lucea police are that about 7:40am, Downer was at his home when he was called outside by a man known to him.

Downer and the unidentified male started a conversation and then walked to the rear of the house, when gunshots were heard.

The police was summoned and upon their arrival, Downer was discovered lying in a pool of blood with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

The police are also asking members of the public for assistance to locate the shooter who was clad in a black shirt, black pants, and an orange and yellow reflector vest.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com