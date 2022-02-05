Half Pint Murdered in Hanover

Detectives attached to the Lucea Criminal Investigation Branch are carrying out a probe into the shooting death of a man in Bulls Bay, Hanover, on Friday, February 4.

The deceased has been identified as 56-year-old Orrette Downer, otherwise called ‘Half Pint’ also of Bulls Bay community.

Reports by the Lucea police are that about 7:40am, Downer was at his home when he was called outside by a man known to him.

Downer and the unidentified male started a conversation and then walked to the rear of the house, when gunshots were heard.

The police was summoned and upon their arrival, Downer was discovered lying in a pool of blood with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

The police are also asking members of the public for assistance to locate the shooter who was clad in a black shirt, black pants, and an orange and yellow reflector vest.