Hal Walker missing, from St. Thomas

Fifty-three-year-old Hal Walker of Trinityville, St. Thomas has been missing since Sunday, March 21.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 173 centimeters (5 feet 8 inches) tall.

Reports are that Walker was last seen at home about 10:30 a.m. His mode of dress at the time he went missing is unknown. All efforts to locate him have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Hal Walker is being asked to contact the Trinityville Police at 876-982-7392, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.