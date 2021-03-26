Hal Walker missing, from St. Thomas

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Fifty-three-year-old Hal Walker of Trinityville, St. Thomas has been missing since Sunday, March 21.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 173 centimeters (5 feet 8 inches) tall.

Reports are that Walker was last seen at home about 10:30 a.m. His mode of dress at the time he went missing is unknown. All efforts to locate him have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Hal Walker is being asked to contact the Trinityville Police at 876-982-7392, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Related Posts

Recent Posts

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....