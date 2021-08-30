Hakeem Robinson Missing, from St Catherine

Twenty-two-year-old Hakeem Robinson, of Six Miles, Bartons in St. Catherine has been missing since Wednesday, August 25.

He is of a dark complexion, medium build and 170 centimeters (5 feet 7 inches) tall.

Reports are that Robinson was last seen in a community known as ‘Corner River’, about 2:50 p.m. His mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown and all efforts to contact him have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of  Hakeem Robinson is asked to contact the Old Harbour Police at 876-983-2255, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of  Hakeem Robinson was available at the time of this publication.

 

