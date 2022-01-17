Haitian Suspect in President’s Death Arrested in Jamaica

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) can confirm that a Haitian national; Jean Joel Joseph and three other members his family were arrested in Jamaica on immigration related charges.

Local investigators have since made contact with the Haitian authorities who informed them that, he is wanted in Haiti as a suspect in the alleged assassination of the Haitian President in 2021.

Mr. Joseph was arrested about 8:30 last night at a home in St. Elizabeth by members of the Counter Terrorism & Organized Crime (CTOC) Unit of the Jamaica Constabulary Force and the St Elizabeth divisional police.

Investigations and operations into this case are still ongoing. Further updates will be provided at an appropriate time.