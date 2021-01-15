Haitian National Pleads Guilty to Gun Charges

A HAITIAN national who was arrested on illegal gun charges and dragged before the Western Regional Gun Court on Wednesday, January 13, pleaded guilty to charges of Illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

He has since been identified as Judson Bernard, who is originally from Hati, but currently resides in Jamaica.

Reports by the police are that Bernard was arrested and charged for Illegal possession of firearm and ammunition by the Hanover police.

Lawmen say they were conducting a spot check along a section of the Round Hill main road, in Hanover, when they signalled the accused, who was driving a Nissan Tida motor car to stop.

Bernard complied, and a search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a handgun, which was concealed in a bag and placed on the back seat of the car.

He was taken into custody and subsequently charged.

Bernard pleaded guilty when he appeared in the gun court yesterday at his trial and is scheduled to return to court on July 28, where he will be sentenced.