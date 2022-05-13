Hairdresser Shot Dead at Home in Clarendon

The Clarendon police are investigating the shooting death of a hairstylist at her home in Palmers Cross on Thursday, May 12.

The deceased has been identified as Nikola Lawrence, 38, also known as Nikki, of Webb Lane in the community.

According to authorities, Lawrence was at home at 5:30 p.m. when she was ambushed by an unknown assailant who opened fire, hitting her multiple times.

The police were alerted, and Lawrence was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.