Hairdresser Arrested And Charged Following Cash Seizure

A Jamaican hairdresser is set to appear before the Corporate Area Criminal
Court after several charges were laid against her in relation the seizure over three million dollars
at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston on Friday, December 8, 2023.
Charged is 44-year-old Nicole Smith of Dennis Avenue, Kingston. She was charged with the
offences of Cross Border Movement of Cash, Bringing Criminal Property into the Island of
Jamaica, Concealing Criminal Property, Conspire to Conceal Criminal Property and
Possession of Criminal Property.
Reports are that about 8:00 p.m., Smith arrived on the island via a British Airways flight. During
security screening, her luggage was searched and undeclared cash totaling 3,068,951.95 JMD was
discovered concealed inside her suitcase. Smith failed to give a satisfactory account of the money
and as a result, she was taken into custody for breaches of the Proceeds of Crime Act.
On Sunday, December 10, Smith was interviewed in the presence of her attorney and thereafter
charged. She is to appear before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Wednesday,
January 10, 2024, to answer to the charges.
