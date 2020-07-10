H.E.R.’s First Reggae Song Leaves Fans Hoping For Skip Marley Romance

R&B Singer H.E.R dropped a new reggae track Do To Me, and fans think the song is about Skip Marley, the soulful grandson of Bob Marley.

H.E.R. and Skip Marley’s R&B chart-topper Slow Down, released in February, had also raised the suspicions of fans that the two might be dating.

In Do To Me, H.E.R. brings a characteristic style and different flavor to reggae music. The lyrics are nothing short of light and romantic:

what, what did you do to me?

Way past infatuation

This connection that we make, make

And babe (Ooh)

Keeping me up ’til late

It’s only ’cause I can’t wait ’til

‘Til you come to my place, place

Her first reggae single, Do To Me also samples one of the most iconic reggae songs – Chaka Demus & Pliers’ Murder She Wrote and Sister Nancy’s Bam Bam.

Comments under the official YouTube video saw dozens of fans hopeful that the song was a dedication to Skip.

“Lemme find out this song is about Skip Marley”, said one to which many reacted.

“My mans really done took a big toll on her but we love itttt,” another comment read.

One commenter said “Skiip Marleeeeyyyy Are you heeeeerrrreeee????!!!! Guess This is low-key for yaaa.”

It might be fanciful and wishful thinking on the part of fans for sparks to fly between the young superstars or maybe not!

Earlier this year Skip’s collab with the multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning artiste H.E.R bore fruit with Slow Down taking the #1 spot on the Billboard Adult R&B chart and at Mediabase Urban AC (Adult Contemporary), the first time a Jamaica-born artiste has scaled this mountain.

Born in Kingston and raised in Miami, Florida, Skip is a natural reggae ambassador, given his rich heritage. The grandson of reggae icons Bob and Rita Marley and the grandnephew of the Queen of Reggae, Marcia Griffiths, his mother, Cedella, performed with her siblings as part of the Grammy Award-winning group, Ziggy Marley & the Melody Makers.

Skip made his debut as an 18-year-old in 2015 with the single, Cry to Me, released on the Tuff Gong International label.

Slow Down has amassed huge numbers in streams – 44 million global streams have made it the quickest-streaming song in Marley family history, pushing Skip to well over 162 million global artiste streams. He became the first Jamaica-born lead artiste inside the Top 15 on the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart since 2006, when Sean Paul and Keyshia Cole achieved a similar feat.

For the fans, there might be hope! In February on the Angie Martinez show Skip did acknowledge the chemistry between himself and H.E.R. He blushed when told they make a “cute couple’, and said in response: “she’s beautiful.”

Listen to Do To Me below.

