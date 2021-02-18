‘Gussie’ from Lilliput Charged with Wounding

A St James man who is reported to have attempted to obducted another man in Lilliput, St James, on Friday, February 5, and then later shot him, has been arrested and charged by the police.

The accused has been identified as 27-Shadaine Murray, otherwise called ‘Gussie’ laborer of Lilliput, also in St James.

Reports by the police are that about 2:45 pm, the male was at a location in the Lilliput, when Murray reportedly drove to the scene in a motor car and held him at gunpoint.

Murray then allegedly tried to abduct the other man who put up a struggle, and was shot by the accused, who managed to escape despite being shot and wounded.

He was later assisted to hospital where he was treated and admitted, and a report made to the police.

Murray was arrested on Monday, February 15, and slapped with charges of Wounding with Intent, after he was pointed out in an identification parade.