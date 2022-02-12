Guns and Drugs Smuggler Sentenced to 34-Years in Prison

A Kingston fisherman who is said to be a major player in the drugs for guns trade between Jamaica and Haiti, was sentenced to serve 34-years in prison, when he appeared before the Supreme Court in Kingston on Friday, February 11.

He has been identified as 45-year-old Garnett Goldson, a fisherman of High Street, Port Royal in Kingston.

Reports are that about 9:00pm, on April 14 of last year, the Narcotics police were on operation at the Jam World Fishing Village in Portmore, St Catherine, when Goldson was taken into custody on drug charges.

He was found in possession of US$-64, 000, approximately 12 pounds of cocaine, two illegal firearms and 13 rounds of assorted ammunition, and he confessed that he had just arrived from Haiti.

He plead guilty upon his appearance in court and was sentenced to 10-years on illegal possession of ammunition, 16-years on illegal possession of Firearm, 5-years for possession of cocaine and 3-years for possession of Criminal property.

Goldson will also have to face the Circuit Court during the month of May, to answer to additional charges under the proceeds of Crime Act to answer to in the Circuit Court.