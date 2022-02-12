Guns and Drugs Smuggler Sentenced to 34-Years in Prison

Witness For Court
Witness For Court

A Kingston fisherman who is said to be a major player in the drugs for guns trade between Jamaica and Haiti, was sentenced to serve 34-years in prison, when he appeared before the Supreme Court in Kingston on Friday, February 11.

He has been identified as 45-year-old Garnett Goldson, a fisherman of High Street, Port Royal in Kingston.

Reports are that about 9:00pm, on April 14 of last year, the Narcotics police were on operation at the Jam World Fishing Village in Portmore, St Catherine, when Goldson was taken into custody on drug charges.

He was found in possession of US$-64, 000, approximately 12 pounds of cocaine, two illegal firearms and 13 rounds of assorted ammunition, and he confessed that he had just arrived from Haiti.

He plead guilty upon his appearance in court and was sentenced to 10-years on illegal possession of ammunition, 16-years on illegal possession of Firearm, 5-years for possession of cocaine and 3-years for possession of Criminal property.

Goldson will also have to face the Circuit Court during the month of May, to answer to additional charges under the proceeds of Crime Act to answer to in the Circuit Court.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com