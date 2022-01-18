Gunna Tops Billboard with New Album DS4Ever

Gunna has scored his second No. 1 album after his latest project DS4Ever debuted atop the Billboard 200 chart this week.

According to MCR Data, the 19-track effort sold 150,300 equivalent album units last week, almost entirely from streaming activity.

Billboard notes that DS4Ever‘s debut week marks the rapper’s best week ever in terms of units earned. The album beat out his and Lil Baby’s 2018 project Drip Harder; which earned 130,000 units in its first week.

DS4Ever beat out The Weeknd’s album Dawn FM, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, marking the singer’s eighth Top 10 album.

The Weeknd previously broke Billboard chart records with his 2020 album, After Hours.