The Freeport police in Montego Bay, St James, has confirmed that two men have been taken into custody, and two illegal firearms seized, following a heated gun battle with a group of heavily armed men in Montego Bay, on Thursday afternoon, July 16.

The police have not yet released the identities of the alleged gunmen, but have related that a search has been launched for two other armed men.

Reports are that shortly after 5:30 pm, a team of officers was on patrol in the White House community in Montego Bay when they intercepted a motor car with five men on board.

On seeing the lawmen, the men brandished high powered weapons and open fire at the police, which resulted in a chase and heated gun battle.

Two of the gunmen managed to escape, while the remaining two