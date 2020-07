There was high drama along the Elegant Corridor, St James, this morning when rival gunmen traded bullets leading to a crash near Rose Hall.

Reports coming into McKoy’s News say gunmen attacked men in the Lilliput area and then sought to escape by way of two vehicles. They were chased in at least one vehicle by the men they attacked.

One of the vehicles crashed, as the men traded bullets.

Reports of a fatality could not be confirmed.

The crash led to a pile-up of traffic on the Elegant Corridor segment of the North Coast Highway.